Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

July 17, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Tech stocks tumbled late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 3.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 4.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 5.9%.

In corporate news, Nuvei (NVEI) shares rose nearly 1%, a day after the European Commission said it won't oppose Advent International's planned acquisition of the company.

Semiconductor stocks fell amid reports of tighter US restrictions on trade with China. ASML's Q2 earnings and sales fell from a year earlier, and the company issued a downbeat Q3 sales outlook. ASML (ASML) shares tumbled 12%, Arm (ARM) dropped 9%, AMD (AMD) fell 9.2%, Qualcomm (QCOM) declined nearly %, and Nvidia (NVDA) lost 6.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) fell 7.4% after former President Donald Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek that Taiwan should pay the US for its defense as "it doesn't give us anything."

GitLab (GTLB) is considering a sale after attracting acquisition interest, Reuters reported. The shares jumped 9%.

