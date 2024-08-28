News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday

August 28, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advanced by 1.1%.

Ambarella (AMBA) shares were up over 20% after it reported a narrowed fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss per share as revenue increased during the period.

Semtech (SMTC) shares were nearly 7% higher after it reported lower fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that still topped estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Box (BOX) shares rose nearly 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

