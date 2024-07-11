Sector Update: Tech Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Technology stocks were higher pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advancing by 0.9%.

SoundHound AI (SOUN) was up over 7% after saying its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT is in production in Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall vehicle brands across 11 European markets.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) fell past 11% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) advanced by over 8% after saying it is collaborating with an undisclosed prominent European truck manufacturer to integrate the latter's automotive-grade imaging radar technology into the next-generation sensor suite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.