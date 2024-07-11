News & Insights

Markets
SOUN

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

July 11, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were higher pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advancing by 0.9%.

SoundHound AI (SOUN) was up over 7% after saying its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT is in production in Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall vehicle brands across 11 European markets.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) fell past 11% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Arbe Robotics (ARBE) advanced by over 8% after saying it is collaborating with an undisclosed prominent European truck manufacturer to integrate the latter's automotive-grade imaging radar technology into the next-generation sensor suite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOUN
ETWO
ARBE
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.