Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday

September 04, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.6% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.1%.

Zscaler (ZS) shares were down nearly 17% after the company issued overnight lower-than-expected non-GAAP earnings guidance for fiscal Q1 and the full fiscal year 2025.

GitLab (GTLB) stock was over 12% higher after the company posted overnight a stronger-than-expected rise in fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue in addition to lifting its fiscal 2025 guidance.

WiSA Technologies (WISA) shares were up over 66% after the company agreed to buy the Datavault intellectual property and information technology assets of privately held Data Vault Holdings for $210 million.

