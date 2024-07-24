News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday

July 24, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.2% lower.

Seagate Technology (STX) shares were up over 2% after the company overnight reported that it swung to fiscal Q4 earnings as revenue increased.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) stock was more than 4% lower after the company reported Q2 revenue of $351.2 million, compared with $357.2 million a year earlier.

TE Connectivity (TEL) shares were 0.4% lower after the company reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $3.98 billion, down from $4 billion a year earlier.

