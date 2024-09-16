News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Monday

September 16, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was almost 2% lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently down 0.7%.

Stratasys (SSYS) shares advanced nearly 5% after the company said its board has authorized a stock buyback plan for up to $50 million ordinary shares.

Intel (INTC) has officially qualified for up to $3.5 billion in US government funding to make semiconductors for a secret military program, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. Intel shares were up more than 2% pre-bell.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said Barclays (BCS) has struck a new private cloud contract for Hewlett's GreenLake Cloud as a tool for Barclays' hybrid cloud strategy. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares were down more than 1% premarket.

