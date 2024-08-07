Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were retreating late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 2.2%.

In corporate news, Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) shares jumped 10% after the company reported higher and stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and net sales for Q2.

Fortinet (FTNT) shares surged nearly 27% after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 adjusted earnings and sales above market expectations and boosted its full-year 2024 guidance.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares tumbled 20% after the company late Tuesday reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings that trailed analysts' estimates.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) shares jumped 22% after it posted Q2 results Wednesday that topped market expectations and raised its revenue outlook for 2024.

