News & Insights

Markets
ITI

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Close Mixed Friday

August 09, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks closed mixed Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 0.4%.

In corporate news, Iteris (ITI) shares jumped 64% after the company agreed to be acquired by Almaviva for $335 million in cash.

Nerdy (NRDY) shares tumbled 48% as JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight, and Raymond James lowered the stock to market perform from outperform.

Akamai (AKAM) shares jumped 11% after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and sales, beating market expectations, and raised 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) will eliminate thousands of jobs in a second workforce cut this year as the company realigns its focus on high-growth sectors including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, Reuters reported. The stock fell 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITI
NRDY
AKAM
CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.