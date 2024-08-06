News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

August 06, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up nearly 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.6% higher recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares rose more than 8% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

NCR Voyix (VYX) shares were up 8.9% after saying it agreed to sell its digital banking business to an affiliate of Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion in cash plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares advanced by more than 11% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
Stocks mentioned

UBER
VYX
PLTR
XLK
XSD

