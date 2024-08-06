Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up nearly 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.6% higher recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares rose more than 8% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

NCR Voyix (VYX) shares were up 8.9% after saying it agreed to sell its digital banking business to an affiliate of Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion in cash plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares advanced by more than 11% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

