Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

July 16, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.2% higher recently.

Activist investor Starboard Value owns 6.6% of Match Group (MTCH) shares, a regulatory filing showed, and is pushing for changes within the online-dating company to improve margins or consider going private. Match Group rose past 6% premarket.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was up more than 2% after saying its JinkoSolar Middle East DMCC unit has agreed to establish a joint venture with Renewable Energy Localization, and Vision Industries, in Saudi Arabia.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) advanced by 0.6% after saying its DataPath unit was awarded a multiyear contract worth more than $5 million from a National Defense organization to upgrade its transportable satellite communications network hubs.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

