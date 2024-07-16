Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.2% higher recently.

Activist investor Starboard Value owns 6.6% of Match Group (MTCH) shares, a regulatory filing showed, and is pushing for changes within the online-dating company to improve margins or consider going private. Match Group rose past 6% premarket.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was up more than 2% after saying its JinkoSolar Middle East DMCC unit has agreed to establish a joint venture with Renewable Energy Localization, and Vision Industries, in Saudi Arabia.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) advanced by 0.6% after saying its DataPath unit was awarded a multiyear contract worth more than $5 million from a National Defense organization to upgrade its transportable satellite communications network hubs.

