Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.9% higher recently.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was over 2% higher after saying its June net revenue rose to 46.93 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.45 billion) from NT$46.72 billion a year earlier.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) rose past 3% after saying it received a follow-on six-year order for over $10 million from Internet Para Todos to deliver mobile services across rural Peru.

Logitech International's (LOGI) board nominated Wendy Becker for reelection as independent chairperson for another one-year term through 2025, according to a Monday filing from the company. Logitech International was down 0.9% premarket.

