Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday

July 09, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.9% higher recently.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was over 2% higher after saying its June net revenue rose to 46.93 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.45 billion) from NT$46.72 billion a year earlier.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) rose past 3% after saying it received a follow-on six-year order for over $10 million from Internet Para Todos to deliver mobile services across rural Peru.

Logitech International's (LOGI) board nominated Wendy Becker for reelection as independent chairperson for another one-year term through 2025, according to a Monday filing from the company. Logitech International was down 0.9% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
