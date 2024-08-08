News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

August 08, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.9% higher recently.

Bumble (BMBL) shares fell past 39% after it lowered its 2024 revenue growth outlook.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) shares were up over 5% after it reported increases in Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue. The company also raised its full-year guidance for non-GAAP net income per share and revenue.

Datadog (DDOG) shares rose by more than 6% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share and revenue.

