Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.2% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.3% recently.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) rose past 5% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, down from $1.21 a year earlier.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was up more than 7% after saying its board has approved a $100 million share repurchase program, effective immediately until June 30, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.