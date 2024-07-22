News & Insights

Markets
KSPI

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

July 22, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.2% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.3% recently.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) rose past 5% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was over 3% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, down from $1.21 a year earlier.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was up more than 7% after saying its board has approved a $100 million share repurchase program, effective immediately until June 30, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSPI
VZ
DQ
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.