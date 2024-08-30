Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.5% higher recently.

MongoDB (MDB) shares advanced by over 17% after it raised its fiscal 2025 outlook for non-GAAP EPS and revenue.

Dell Technologies (DELL) shares were over 5% higher after it raised its fiscal 2025 guidance following its release of fiscal Q2 results that topped Street expectations.

Autodesk (ADSK) shares were up over 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for non-GAAP EPS and revenue.

