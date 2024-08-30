News & Insights

Markets
MDB

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

August 30, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.5% higher recently.

MongoDB (MDB) shares advanced by over 17% after it raised its fiscal 2025 outlook for non-GAAP EPS and revenue.

Dell Technologies (DELL) shares were over 5% higher after it raised its fiscal 2025 guidance following its release of fiscal Q2 results that topped Street expectations.

Autodesk (ADSK) shares were up over 4% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for non-GAAP EPS and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDB
DELL
ADSK
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.