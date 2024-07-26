News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

July 26, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.8% higher recently.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) shares rose past 17% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares were up nearly 3% after saying over 97% of Windows sensors were back online as of Thursday, a week after the firm issued a routine update containing a bug that triggered a global IT outage.

Karooooo (KARO) shares advanced by more than 9% after Friday Chief Executive Isaias Jose Calisto terminated the secondary public offering of ordinary shares, first announced on July 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
