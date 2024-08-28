Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was nearly 0.1% lower recently.

Patterson (PDCO) shares fell by over 8% after it reported declines in fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) shares were 1.1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration had accepted a New Drug Application for its experimental therapy, mirdametinib, to treat adult and pediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas.

Ocugen (OCGN) shares were up more than 1% after saying it has completed dosing in the third cohort of its phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU410ST, a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for Stargardt disease.

