Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Bain Capital and Cinven are considering a potential joint bid for Sanofi's (SNY) $20 billion consumer health division, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Sanofi stock was over 1% higher pre-bell.

AbbVie (ABBV) expects its Q2 adjusted earnings to take a $0.52 per-share hit from acquired in-process research and development and milestones expense of $937 million on a pre-tax basis, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing. AbbVie was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

