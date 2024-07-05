News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

July 05, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Bain Capital and Cinven are considering a potential joint bid for Sanofi's (SNY) $20 billion consumer health division, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Sanofi stock was over 1% higher pre-bell.

AbbVie (ABBV) expects its Q2 adjusted earnings to take a $0.52 per-share hit from acquired in-process research and development and milestones expense of $937 million on a pre-tax basis, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing. AbbVie was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

