Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Late Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were retreating late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, IMUNON (IMNN) shares sank nearly 60% after it said Wednesday that it's selling 5 million shares and warrants for buying up to 5 million shares at $2 per share and accompanying warrant.

Definitive Healthcare (DH) shares dropped 35% as JPMorgan downgraded the company to underweight from neutral and cut its price target to $5 from $7.

Humana (HUM) shares fell more than 10% after it warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions even as its Q2 financial results topped market estimates.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares jumped 9.8% after the company said it has sold its Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for about $75 million.

