News & Insights

Markets
IMNN

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Late Afternoon Trading

July 31, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were retreating late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, IMUNON (IMNN) shares sank nearly 60% after it said Wednesday that it's selling 5 million shares and warrants for buying up to 5 million shares at $2 per share and accompanying warrant.

Definitive Healthcare (DH) shares dropped 35% as JPMorgan downgraded the company to underweight from neutral and cut its price target to $5 from $7.

Humana (HUM) shares fell more than 10% after it warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions even as its Q2 financial results topped market estimates.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares jumped 9.8% after the company said it has sold its Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for about $75 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMNN
DH
HUM
EBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.