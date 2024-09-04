News & Insights

Markets
MYGN

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon

September 04, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Myriad Genetics (MYGN) shares dropped 7.8% after the company said it's discontinuing the analysis of hospital resource utilization and costs of patients getting GeneSight testing compared with a control group due to significant disparities between groups.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was ordered to pay $1 billion in damages for breaching its pledge to prioritize two surgical robots it acquired when it purchased Auris Health. Johnson & Johnson shares were little changed.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) shares surged 33%, a day after the company agreed to sell 758,900 shares and pre-funded warrants to investors in a direct offering to raise $36 million.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) shares plunged 78%, a day after the company said its phase 2/3 trial of fosgonimeton in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease failed to achieve the primary and key secondary endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYGN
ATRA
JNJ
ATHA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.