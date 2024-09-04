Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon

Health care stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Myriad Genetics (MYGN) shares dropped 7.8% after the company said it's discontinuing the analysis of hospital resource utilization and costs of patients getting GeneSight testing compared with a control group due to significant disparities between groups.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was ordered to pay $1 billion in damages for breaching its pledge to prioritize two surgical robots it acquired when it purchased Auris Health. Johnson & Johnson shares were little changed.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) shares surged 33%, a day after the company agreed to sell 758,900 shares and pre-funded warrants to investors in a direct offering to raise $36 million.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) shares plunged 78%, a day after the company said its phase 2/3 trial of fosgonimeton in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease failed to achieve the primary and key secondary endpoints.

