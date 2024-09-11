News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Afternoon Trading

September 11, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) decreasing 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) shares surged 27% after the company said it was expanding its clinical testing services to include the detection of Mpox Clade I and Clade II.

Renovaro (RENB) shares dropped 4.2% after it said Wednesday it's offering up to a 20% stake in its cancer-diagnostics unit RenovaroCube to new or existing investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) shares jumped 12% after it reported positive overall survival data in a phase 2 late-stage metastatic breast cancer study evaluating Bria-IMT plus an immune check point inhibitor. Separately, BriaCell said Wednesday it has priced an offering of about 12.3 million shares at $0.69 per share for gross proceeds of about $8.5 million.

