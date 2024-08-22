News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Afternoon Trading

August 22, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index marginally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell past 1%.

In corporate news, Evolent Health (EVH) shares jumped 15%. The company is holding talks with private equity firms and other companies over a potential sale after receiving interest, Reuters reported Thursday.

Rafael (RFL) has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), the companies said. Cyclo shares tumbled 27% and Rafael spiked 3%.

Stryker (SYK) shares were rising 1.1% after the company said Thursday it has agreed to buy Vertos Medical.

