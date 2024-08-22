Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index marginally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell past 1%.

In corporate news, Evolent Health (EVH) shares jumped 15%. The company is holding talks with private equity firms and other companies over a potential sale after receiving interest, Reuters reported Thursday.

Rafael (RFL) has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), the companies said. Cyclo shares tumbled 27% and Rafael spiked 3%.

Stryker (SYK) shares were rising 1.1% after the company said Thursday it has agreed to buy Vertos Medical.

