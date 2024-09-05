Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slide Thursday Afternoon

Health care stocks were falling Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.5%.

In corporate news, McKesson (MCK) signed an agreement to sell its Canada-based Rexall and Well.ca businesses to Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian private equity firm. McKesson shares were falling nearly 10%.

Merck (MRK) shares jumped 3.1% after the company said it has completed negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for Welireg.

Five current and former employees of AstraZeneca (AZN) have been detained in China on suspicion of illegal patient data collection and the importation of an unapproved liver cancer drug, media outlets reported Thursday. AstraZeneca shares fell 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.