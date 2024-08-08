Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Thursday

Health care stocks rose pre-bell Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing by 1.4% recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose nearly 12% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also increased its full-year guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) shares were more than 1% higher after it reported a Q2 operating income of $270 million, up from $249 million a year earlier.

Insmed (INSM) shares declined more than 4% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $1.94 per diluted share, widening from $1.78 a year earlier.

