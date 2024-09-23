Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Monday

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advanced by 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5% recently.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) shares rose past 16% after the company said initial phase 2 data of its BDTX-1535 experimental therapy to treat a type of non-small cell lung cancer demonstrated "robust anti-tumor activity."

Biohaven (BHVN) shares were up over 13% after the company said its pivotal study of troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia, a progressive brain disorder, achieved its primary endpoint of a change from baseline in a measure of disease progression at 3 years in all groups.

Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) shares advanced by nearly 8% after the company said a phase 2 trial evaluating investigational drug darovasertib for treating neoadjuvant uveal melanoma showed interim results that were "clinically meaningful."

