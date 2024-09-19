News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

September 19, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.2%.

In corporate news, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares gained 3.4% after the company said its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ automated insulin delivery technology was cleared for use with Eli Lilly's (LLY) Lyumjev ultra-rapid acting insulin in the EU.

Haoxi Health Technology (HAO) shares plunged 73% after the company priced a $12 million follow-on public offering of 4 million units at $3 each.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) shares jumped 14% after its investigational drug bexicaserin to treat Dravet syndrome received rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) shares surged 54% after the company reported "positive" top-line data of EDG-7500 from a phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and a phase 2 trial in people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

