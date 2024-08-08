Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were advancing late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 2.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 1.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 2.3%.

In corporate news, Bausch Health's (BHC) plan to spin off its eyecare unit Bausch + Lomb is stalled due to a disagreement between major shareholders and debtholders, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Bausch Health shares popped 5.5%.

ICU Medical (ICUI) shares surged 24% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q2 results that surpassed market expectations.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped 8.8%. The company lifted its full-year outlook on Thursday after delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, boosted by demand for its Mounjaro diabetes treatment and weight-loss drug Zepbound.

CVS Health (CVS) Chief Executive Karen Lynch is taking direct responsibility for the company's Aetna insurance business after the drugstore chain missed expectations in the most recent quarter, she said Wednesday during a CNBC interview. CVS shares were adding 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.