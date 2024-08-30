News & Insights

Markets
WOK

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 30, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.2%.

In corporate news, Novavax (NVAX) shares jumped nearly 9% after the company secured the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target current variants, including the Omicron JN.1 strain, the agency said Friday.

Work Medical Technology (WOK) shares surged past 21% in recent trading, a day after it said the underwriter of its initial public offering partially exercised an overallotment option to buy additional shares.

MediciNova (MNOV) shares rose 11% after it said late Thursday that its drug MN-166 was due to receive a US patent.

NuCana (NCNA) shares plunged 54% after it said late Thursday it is discontinuing phase 2 testing of its NUC-3373 drug candidate to treat colorectal cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOK
MNOV
NCNA
NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.