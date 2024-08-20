News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 20, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Asensus Surgical (ASXC) shares jumped nearly 16% after the company said its shareholders approved the planned merger with Karl Storz Endoscopy-America, a unit of Karl Storz SE & Co.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said Tuesday that results from a three-year phase 3 trial showed that weekly tirzepatide injections reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94% in obese or overweight adults with pre-diabetes compared to a placebo. Its shares popped 3.2%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares added 0.4%. The company said Tuesday it agreed to buy heart technology firm V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, strengthening the health care products conglomerate's cardiovascular position.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) shares surged 101% after the company said late Monday that it signed an agreement for a business combination with Malaysian firm KE.

