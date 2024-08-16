Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were edging higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) shares tumbled 18% after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $1.50 from $4.

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) shares surged 22% after Reuters reported the company received an acquisition offer from Repligen (RGEN). Repligen shares dropped 9.8%.

Personalis (PSNL) shares jumped 19% after it said that Tempus AI (TEM) would invest $36 million in the company as part of an expanded commercial partnership. Tempus AI shares jumped 8.3%.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) shares rose 2.9% after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rules.

