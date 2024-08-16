News & Insights

Markets
CHRS

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 16, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) shares tumbled 18% after UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $1.50 from $4.

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) shares surged 22% after Reuters reported the company received an acquisition offer from Repligen (RGEN). Repligen shares dropped 9.8%.

Personalis (PSNL) shares jumped 19% after it said that Tempus AI (TEM) would invest $36 million in the company as part of an expanded commercial partnership. Tempus AI shares jumped 8.3%.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) shares rose 2.9% after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRS
MRVI
RGEN
PSNL
TEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.