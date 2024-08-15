News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 15, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.5%.

In company news, Cingulate (CING) shares skyrocketed more than 165% after it said Thursday it received a European patent for lead candidate CTx-1301 to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Tempest Therapeutics (TPST) shares jumped 30%. The company said it received "positive feedback" from its end-of-phase-2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for amezalpat combined with atezolizumab and bevacizumab to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) submitted a notice of appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit after a federal district judge rejected its arguments against the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program. Novo shares rose 2.2%.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) shares sank 20% after the National Institutes of Health said the company's tecovirimat didn't meet its primary endpoint in a trial assessing it as a potential treatment for the monkeypox virus.

