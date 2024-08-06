Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) increased 0.5%.

In corporate news, Kenvue (KVUE) shares jumped 14.2% following Q2 beats in adjusted earnings and revenue.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares surged 19% after the company reported a surprise Q2 profit.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported Q2 results that surpassed market expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) shares tumbled 21% after the company posted Q2 earnings that trailed estimates.

