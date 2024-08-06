News & Insights

Markets
KVUE

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 06, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) increased 0.5%.

In corporate news, Kenvue (KVUE) shares jumped 14.2% following Q2 beats in adjusted earnings and revenue.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares surged 19% after the company reported a surprise Q2 profit.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported Q2 results that surpassed market expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) shares tumbled 21% after the company posted Q2 earnings that trailed estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE
TGTX
ANIP
AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.