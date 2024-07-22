News & Insights

Markets
HEPA

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

July 22, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.4%.

In corporate news, Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) shares tumbled nearly 21% after the company agreed to merge with Pharma Two B.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) shares skyrocketed 627% after the company outlined more "promising" results on potential advantages of Ketamir-2 to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

IQVIA (IQV) shares jumped almost 10% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) shares surged nearly 24% after the firm said that it's evaluating strategic alternatives, including potential deals as well as an orderly wind down of the company, if appropriate, to maximize the value of its assets for stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HEPA
MIRA
IQV
MEIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.