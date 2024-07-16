Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Health care stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 2.1%.

In corporate news, DIH Holding US (DHAI) shares spiked 4.2% a day after the provider of robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation reported fiscal Q4 results.

UnitedHealth (UNH) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results while lowering full-year GAAP earnings guidance amid increased costs and revenue disruptions tied to a cyberattack in February. Its shares jumped 6.5%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) shares surged 25% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss and announced a $15 million stock buyback plan.

Nkarta (NKTX) stock popped almost 14% after Nadir Mahmood was named company president. He shares executive leadership with Paul Hastings, who will continue as chief executive officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.