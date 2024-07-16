News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

July 16, 2024 — 04:02 pm EDT

Health care stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 2.1%.

In corporate news, DIH Holding US (DHAI) shares spiked 4.2% a day after the provider of robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation reported fiscal Q4 results.

UnitedHealth (UNH) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results while lowering full-year GAAP earnings guidance amid increased costs and revenue disruptions tied to a cyberattack in February. Its shares jumped 6.5%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) shares surged 25% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss and announced a $15 million stock buyback plan.

Nkarta (NKTX) stock popped almost 14% after Nadir Mahmood was named company president. He shares executive leadership with Paul Hastings, who will continue as chief executive officer.

