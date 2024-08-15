Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.3%.

In sector news, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released prices for the first 10 prescription drugs under Medicare Part D that were subject to negotiations between drugmakers and Medicare. The negotiated prices will go into effect in 2026 and are expected to save Medicare enrollees $1.5 billion, the agency said.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) submitted a notice of appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit after a federal district judge rejected its arguments against the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program. Novo shares rose 2.1%.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA) shares plunged 29.4% after the National Institutes of Health said the company's tecovirimat didn't meet its primary endpoint in a trial assessing it as a potential treatment for the monkeypox virus.

Haemonetics (HAE) shares spiked nearly 3% after it said Thursday it has fully released the Vascade MVP XL medical device to the market and it's now available to US hospitals.

