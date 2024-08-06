News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

August 06, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.5%.

In corporate news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares surged 23% after the company reported a surprise Q2 profit.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported Q2 results that surpassed market expectations and raised full-year guidance.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) shares tumbled 20% after the company posted Q2 earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
