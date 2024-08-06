Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.5%.

In corporate news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares surged 23% after the company reported a surprise Q2 profit.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported Q2 results that surpassed market expectations and raised full-year guidance.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) shares tumbled 20% after the company posted Q2 earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

