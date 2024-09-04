Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Wednesday Afternoon

Health care stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was ordered to pay over $1 billion in damages for breaching its pledge to prioritize two surgical robots it acquired when it purchased Auris Health. Johnson & Johnson shares were falling 0.5%.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) shares plunged more than 77% after the company said overnight that its phase 2/3 trial of fosgonimeton in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease failed to achieve the primary and key secondary endpoints.

Oragenics (OGEN) shares tumbled 45% after the company priced a public offering of about 8.1 million shares at $0.55 apiece for gross proceeds of nearly $4.5 million.

