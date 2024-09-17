Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were falling late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic is "very likely" to be one of the next drugs to face price negotiations with the US government, a company executive said Tuesday at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, Bloomberg reported. Novo shares were falling 3.4%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares jumped 7% after JMP Securities initiated coverage on the stock with outperform.

Moderna (MRNA) shares rose 4% after the company received Health Canada's approval for its updated Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the KP.2 sub-lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in people six months of age and older.

Cigna (CI) said its Express Scripts by Evernorth unit sued the Federal Trade Commission in Missouri federal court, demanding a retraction of the agency's July 2024 drug pricing report on the pharmacy benefit manager industry. Cigna shares fell 3%.

