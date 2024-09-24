Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up fractionally and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In corporate news, Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) shares soared 52%. The company said Tuesday it intends to start filing a biologics license application in October seeking full approval of deramiocel to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) said Tuesday its SLS-002 was selected for inclusion in the US Department of Defense's Military and Veterans Adaptive Platform Clinical Trial to evaluate its potential to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Its shares surged 54%.

Banks and private credit lenders are lining up more than 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) of debt to back a buyout of Sanofi's (SNY) consumer health unit, Bloomberg reported. The news outlet also reported that the French drugmaker has received two binding bids for the unit, valuing it at 15 billion euros. Sanofi shares added 0.3%.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares jumped past 53% after the company reported "positive" interim data from a phase 2 trial of WVE-N531 to treat boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

