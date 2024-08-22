Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, the US Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization for updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). Moderna was falling 5.7%, and Pfizer was down 1%.

Evolent Health (EVH) shares jumped past 13%. Evolent is holding talks with private equity firms and other companies over a potential sale after receiving interest, Reuters reported Thursday.

Rafael (RFL) has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), the companies said. Cyclo shares tumbled nearly 29% and Rafael spiked 3.7%.

Stryker (SYK) shares were rising 1.3% after the company said Thursday it has agreed to buy Vertos Medical.

