Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining by 0.4% recently.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) was up over 5% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net operating revenue. The company also raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings and net operating revenue.

Alkermes (ALKS) was 4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, up from $0.55 a year earlier.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) declined by over 2% after it reported a fiscal Q2 revenue of $10.54 billion, down from $10.69 billion a year earlier.

