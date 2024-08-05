Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Monday

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declining 2.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9% recently.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) shares tumbled by over 70% after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has determined that a phase 3 study of Iomab-B to treat refractory acute myeloid leukemia was not adequate to support a biologics license application.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares were down over 5% after it reported a wider Q2 loss as revenue declined during the period.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) shares were over 4% lower after saying it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 70% majority ownership interest in Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham to Orlando Health for about $910 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.