Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) marginally declining recently.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares were down more than 3% after the biotech firm and Pfizer (PFE) reported that their phase 3 study assessing a combined mRNA vaccine candidate targeting influenza and COVID-19 missed one of two primary immunogenicity targets.

Alvotech (ALVO) shares were up more than 5% after it reported an H1 revenue of about $235.6 million, compared with $20.3 million a year earlier.

Incyte (INCY) shares were more than 1% higher after saying its cancer drug Monjuvi met the primary goal of a phase 3 study by showing progression-free survival in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

