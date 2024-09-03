News & Insights

Markets
PCVX

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday

September 03, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently declining by 0.8%.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) shares rose past 31% after it announced plans to launch by mid-2025 a phase 3 study for VAX-31 following "positive" topline results from a phase 1/2 trial assessing the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of the 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate.

Evotec (EVO) said Chief Business Officer Matthias Evers has decided to step down, effective Oct. 1, to pursue opportunities outside of the company. Evotec shares declined by over 5% premarket.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) said a phase 3 study of investigational plozasiran in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome met its primary endpoint and all multiplicity-controlled key secondary endpoints. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares were 0.7% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCVX
EVO
ARWR
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.