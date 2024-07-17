Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Wednesday Afternoon

Health care stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.3%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Q2 results topped estimates, and the company lowered its full-year earnings outlook to reflect the impact of recent acquisitions. Its shares rose 3.9%.

Elevance Health (ELV) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results despite a double-digit decline in memberships for Medicaid plans, while Chief Executive Gail Boudreaux said the health insurer maintained its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares were falling 6.2%.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) shares plunged almost 42% after its board decided that the company could no longer continue its business due to its liabilities and resolved to apply for liquidation under Cayman law procedures.

