BAX

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

August 13, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1%.

In corporate news, Baxter International (BAX) shares tumbled 6% after the company said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its kidney care segment to Carlyle (CG) for $3.8 billion.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) shares jumped 6% after Chief Executive Jeffrey Simmons disclosed a recent stock purchase.

Apollomics (APLM) shares popped 7% in recent trading after the company reported "positive" preliminary data from a phase 2 trial of vebreltinib to treat people with non-central nervous system solid tumors.

