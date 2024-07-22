News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Monday Afternoon

July 22, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up around 0.5% each.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.1%.

In corporate news, IQVIA (IQV) shares jumped 6.6% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) shares surged past 11% after the firm said that it's evaluating strategic alternatives, including potential deals as well as an orderly wind down of the company, if appropriate, to maximize the value of its assets for stockholders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) shares spiked 6.4% after the company said that results from the multiple ascending dose part of a phase 1/2 trial of ION582 showed consistent clinical improvement of all functional domains in people with Angelman syndrome.

