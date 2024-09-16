News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

September 16, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.4%.

In corporate news, Impact BioMedical (IBO) shares tumbled 9% after the company debuted on the NYSE American Market.

NuCana (NCNA) shares soared 155% after the company said Saturday that a combination of NUC-7738 and pembrolizumab led to prolonged progression-free survival in a phase 2 trial for patients with metastatic melanoma.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) shares jumped 15%. The company is exploring a potential sale as it navigates a separation from its debt-laden parent Bausch Health, the Financial Times reported.

Healthy Choice Wellness (HCWC) shares plunged 45% in recent trading following their debut on the NYSE American after the company priced its initial public offering of 400,000 shares at $10 per share.

