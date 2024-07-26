Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 0.9%.

In corporate news, Avantor (AVTR) shares jumped 11.7% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 adjusted earnings.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares dropped 3.8% after the company reported Friday a preliminary net loss of between $75.4 million and $87.4 million for the six months ended June 30.

DexCom (DXCM) shares tumbled 40.7% in recent trading Friday, a day after the company reported its Q2 revenue that fell short of market estimates.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares popped 11.5%. The company reported Friday Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.07 per share, up from $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.63.

