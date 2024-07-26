News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

July 26, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

July 26, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 0.9%.

In corporate news, Avantor (AVTR) shares jumped 11.7% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 adjusted earnings.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares dropped 3.8% after the company reported Friday a preliminary net loss of between $75.4 million and $87.4 million for the six months ended June 30.

DexCom (DXCM) shares tumbled 40.7% in recent trading Friday, a day after the company reported its Q2 revenue that fell short of market estimates.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares popped 11.5%. The company reported Friday Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.07 per share, up from $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
