Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 1%.

In corporate news, the US Federal Trade Commission is getting ready to sue the largest three pharmacy benefit managers over their negotiating tactics for drug prices including insulin, following a two-year probe into whether they steer patients toward more-expensive medicines, The Wall Street Journal reported. The three largest PBMs -- UnitedHealth's (UNH) OptumRx, Cigna's (CI) Express Scripts and CVS Health's (CVS) Caremark -- handle about 80% of US prescriptions, the report said. UnitedHealth shares climbed 1.4%, Cigna added 0.2% and CVS shed 0.5%.

10x Genomics (TXG) shares sank 14% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut its price target to $25 from $55.

Lantheus (LNTH) shares surged 37% after Medicare proposed updated plans related to the reimbursement rate for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

JanOne (JAN) said its board approved a strategic review of its biotech assets, and recently acquired blockchain fintech provider ALT5 Sigma will become its core focus. The shares jumped almost 8%.

