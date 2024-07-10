News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

July 10, 2024 — 04:02 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 1%.

In corporate news, the US Federal Trade Commission is getting ready to sue the largest three pharmacy benefit managers over their negotiating tactics for drug prices including insulin, following a two-year probe into whether they steer patients toward more-expensive medicines, The Wall Street Journal reported. The three largest PBMs -- UnitedHealth's (UNH) OptumRx, Cigna's (CI) Express Scripts and CVS Health's (CVS) Caremark -- handle about 80% of US prescriptions, the report said. UnitedHealth shares climbed 1.4%, Cigna added 0.2% and CVS shed 0.5%.

10x Genomics (TXG) shares sank 14% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut its price target to $25 from $55.

Lantheus (LNTH) shares surged 37% after Medicare proposed updated plans related to the reimbursement rate for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

JanOne (JAN) said its board approved a strategic review of its biotech assets, and recently acquired blockchain fintech provider ALT5 Sigma will become its core focus. The shares jumped almost 8%.

