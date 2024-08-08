News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading

August 08, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 2.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 2.6%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped 9.2%. The company lifted its full-year outlook on Thursday after delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, boosted by demand for its Mounjaro diabetes treatment and weight-loss drug Zepbound.

CVS Health (CVS) Chief Executive Karen Lynch is taking direct responsibility for the company's Aetna insurance business after the drugstore chain missed expectations in the most recent quarter, she said Wednesday during a CNBC interview. CVS shares were rising 2%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares rose 5.5%, and Exscientia (EXAI) jumped more than 16% after the companies said Thursday they have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
