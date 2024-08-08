Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 2.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 2.6%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped 9.2%. The company lifted its full-year outlook on Thursday after delivering stronger-than-expected Q2 results, boosted by demand for its Mounjaro diabetes treatment and weight-loss drug Zepbound.

CVS Health (CVS) Chief Executive Karen Lynch is taking direct responsibility for the company's Aetna insurance business after the drugstore chain missed expectations in the most recent quarter, she said Wednesday during a CNBC interview. CVS shares were rising 2%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) shares rose 5.5%, and Exscientia (EXAI) jumped more than 16% after the companies said Thursday they have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal.

